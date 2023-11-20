Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

2-vehicle crash on highway south of Edmonton sends 4 people to hospital Sunday night

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 11:39 am
The Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a crash at Highway 19 between Range Road 253 and Range Road 254 at about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
The crash on Highway 19 between Range Road 253 and Range Road 254 was reported to Edmonton police at about 6:30 p.m. Four people have serious injuries. Global News
Four people were seriously injured after a collision involving an SUV and a car occurred on a highway south of Edmonton on Sunday night.

The Edmonton Police Service said the crash at Highway 19 between Range Road 253 and Range Road 254 was reported at about 6:30 p.m.

“Investigators believe one of the vehicles struck a deer on the highway, before travelling into the oncoming lane of traffic, where a head-on collision occurred with the other vehicle,” an EPS spokesperson said in a news release.

The 66-year-old man driving the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The passengers in the SUV, a 65-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, were also taken to hospital. The boy’s injuries were described as serious while the woman’s injuries were described as being life-threatening.

The 38-year-old woman driving the car that was involved in the crash was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance confirmed to Global News that one person was airlifted by its personnel to the University of Alberta Hospital.

Traffic in the area was disrupted for several hours while investigators remained at the scene. Shortly after midnight, police said Highway 19 had been fully reopened.

 

