Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg school secured due to nearby weapons incident, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 11:04 am
FILE - A Winnipeg police vehicle. Police say a north Winnipeg elementary school was put under a secure protocol Monday morning due to a weapons-related incident nearby. View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg police vehicle. Police say a north Winnipeg elementary school was put under a secure protocol Monday morning due to a weapons-related incident nearby. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a north Winnipeg elementary school was put under a secure protocol Monday morning due to a weapons-related incident nearby.

Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB the incident happened at a home in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue around 7:30 a.m., and as a safety precaution, Strathcona School on neighbouring McKenzie Street was secured.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to proximity of that school, police quickly advised them and it was put into a secure protocol,” McKinnon said.

Trending Now

“It looks like some individuals have been taken into custody. It’s still unfolding.”

Police said there is no threat to the public, and no weapons were brought into the school itself.

Click to play video: 'Students evacuated due to fire at Winnipeg school'
Students evacuated due to fire at Winnipeg school
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices