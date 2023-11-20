Winnipeg school secured due to nearby weapons incident, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a north Winnipeg elementary school was put under a secure protocol Monday morning due to a weapons-related incident nearby.

Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB the incident happened at a home in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue around 7:30 a.m., and as a safety precaution, Strathcona School on neighbouring McKenzie Street was secured.

Strathcona School was secured due to a weapons-related event in the 600 block of Alfred. Police have assumed custody, no threat to the public, and the area to clear soon. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 20, 2023

“Due to proximity of that school, police quickly advised them and it was put into a secure protocol,” McKinnon said.

“It looks like some individuals have been taken into custody. It’s still unfolding.”

Police said there is no threat to the public, and no weapons were brought into the school itself.