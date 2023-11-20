Menu

Crime

Victim struck with gun during road rage incident in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 10:12 am
A Waterloo regional police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police vehicle. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
A gun was pulled during a road rage incident in Cambridge, Ont., last week, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around Saginaw Parkway and Green Vista Drive shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday after the incident was reported.

The victim told police they were headed south on Franklin Boulevard and when he stopped at Can-Amera Parkway, another driver got out of his vehicle and approached the victim’s car.

The driver of the second vehicle then threatened the victim before he got back into his vehicle to drive away.

The two vehicles then continued to head south on Franklin Boulevard before turning east onto Saginaw Parkway.

When the vehicles stopped at Green Vista Drive, the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened the victim before hitting him with the gun, police said.

Police were told the suspect then got back into his car and drove away.

The victim was left with minor physical injuries as a result of the assault, according to police.

They described the suspect as being around 20 30 years old with dirty blond hair.

