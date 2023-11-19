5 people arrested at protests in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service said five people were arrested in connection with protests that happened downtown on Sunday and charges “will be laid.”

According to the CPS, over 1,000 people attended a Justice for Palestinians rally in front of City Hall, while over 200 people attended a pro-Israel rally in Olympic Plaza across the street at Macleod Trail.

Northbound lanes at Macleod Trail and Fourth Avenue Southeast were closed for the majority of the day but police said traffic was restored at 6:11 p.m.

Officers have taken five individuals into custody in relation to unlawful behaviour. Charges will be laid, if appropriate, & based on the evidence collected by officers on scene. Additional information will be shared following the conclusion of the demonstration. Northbound… pic.twitter.com/sxGBAkoCSa — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 20, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

–More to come…