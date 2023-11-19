5 people arrested at protests in downtown Calgary

The Calgary Police Service said five people were arrested in connection with protests that happened downtown on Sunday and charges “will be laid.”
According to the CPS, over 1,000 people attended a Justice for Palestinians rally in front of City Hall, while over 200 people attended a pro-Israel rally in Olympic Plaza across the street at Macleod Trail.
Northbound lanes at Macleod Trail and Fourth Avenue Southeast were closed for the majority of the day but police said traffic was restored at 6:11 p.m.
