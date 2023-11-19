Menu

Canada

5 people arrested at protests in downtown Calgary

By Staff Global News
Posted November 19, 2023 9:52 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Five people were arrested in relation to protests that happened downtown on Sunday, according to the Calgary Police Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Five people were arrested in relation to protests that happened downtown on Sunday, according to the Calgary Police Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
The Calgary Police Service said five people were arrested in connection with protests that happened downtown on Sunday and charges “will be laid.”

According to the CPS, over 1,000 people attended a Justice for Palestinians rally in front of City Hall, while over 200 people attended a pro-Israel rally in Olympic Plaza across the street at Macleod Trail.

Northbound lanes at Macleod Trail and Fourth Avenue Southeast were closed for the majority of the day but police said traffic was restored at 6:11 p.m.

–More to come… 

