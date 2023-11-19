Menu

Crime

Man dead after parking lot shooting in Richmond Hill, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2023 1:54 pm
Police north of Toronto say a man is dead after being shot in a plaza parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont.

York Regional Police say officers were called to the parking lot of a restaurant around 11:20 p.m. Friday.

They say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

York Regional Police say they believe the shooting was targeted.

They say the plaza was busy at the time and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

