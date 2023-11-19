Menu

Canada

SIU clears London, Ont. police in fatal shooting of armed man

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 19, 2023 1:59 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
SIU director Joseph Martino says he found "no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence.". Global News
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London, Ont., police in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man this summer.

On July 21, 2023, police were called about an attempted armed carjacking on Edmunds Crescent in the Pond Mills neighbourhood.

More 911 calls were placed shortly after about a man with a gun in the backyards of homes on Glenroy Road, directly west of Edmunds Crescent.

Officers evacuated the road and warned the public of a man believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

While on scene, police say they learned that someone had been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound believed to have been caused by the suspect.

The suspect reportedly went into a home and then barricaded himself in the garage, according to the SIU.

Story continues below advertisement

An officer reportedly shot at the suspect, who was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SIU director Joseph Martino says he found “no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence” and that the file is closed.

-with files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

