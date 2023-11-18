Suspect in assault case sought by Toronto police

See more sharing options

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an assault causing bodily harm.

The incident happened Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1 a.m. in the area of Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West.

Police said the suspect reportedly approached the victim on the sidewalk where words were exchanged.

The suspect then lifted the victim off the sidewalk and fell with them, police said.

Afterwards, the suspect reportedly took off on foot.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

At the time of the attack, police say the suspect was wearing a green sweater vest, white t-shirt and black pants.