Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in assault case sought by Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 5:01 pm
Toronto Police Service released photos of the suspect sought in an assault case. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service released photos of the suspect sought in an assault case. TPS / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an assault causing bodily harm.

The incident happened Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1 a.m. in the area of Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West.

Police said the suspect reportedly approached the victim on the sidewalk where words were exchanged.

The suspect then lifted the victim off the sidewalk and fell with them, police said.

Trending Now

Afterwards, the suspect reportedly took off on foot.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

At the time of the attack, police say the suspect was wearing a green sweater vest, white t-shirt and black pants.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices