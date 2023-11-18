Menu

Canada

Trio charged after St. Thomas, Ont. police find $110,000 worth of drugs in car

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2023 3:14 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook
Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say two men and a woman have been charged after a traffic stop on Friday turned up drugs and weapons.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Talbot Street and Sunset Drive.

Three people were in the car, all of whom had outstanding warrants from London police, according to a police statement.

A search of the driver found some crystal meth and a knife.

One of the passengers was searched and revealed more drugs as well as a handgun.

Officers searched the vehicle and found more than $110,000 worth of drugs, including crack cocaine, cocaine, hydromorphone and fentanyl.

A 47-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, all from London, face drug and weapon charges.

All three people were held for court, police say.

N.S. health officials keeping close eye on deadly drug mixtures after rise in overdoses
