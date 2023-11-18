Toronto woman arrested following mischief investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have arrested a woman in connection with a mischief-related crime that occurred Thursday.

Officers said they were called to a Starbucks location in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street on Nov. 16 where the storefront had been vandalized.

The coffee shop then closed for the police investigation that ensued.

The suspect, a 25-year-old woman from Toronto, has been charged with mischief, interfering with the enjoyment of property, by the Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit.

She is expected to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2024.