Crime

Toronto woman arrested following mischief investigation

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 10:34 am
Toronto Police Service patch. The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit has charged a woman in connection with an incident of vandalism at a Starbucks on Nov. 16. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service patch. The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit has charged a woman in connection with an incident of vandalism at a Starbucks on Nov. 16. Spencer Colby / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Toronto police have arrested a woman in connection with a mischief-related crime that occurred Thursday.

Officers said they were called to a Starbucks location in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street on Nov. 16 where the storefront had been vandalized.

The coffee shop then closed for the police investigation that ensued.

The suspect, a 25-year-old woman from Toronto, has been charged with mischief, interfering with the enjoyment of property, by the Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit.

She is expected to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2024.

