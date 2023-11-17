Osoyoos, B.C. residents ‘quite shocked’ to be facing 39% tax hike

Some Osoyoos, B.C., residents are facing a higher-than-normal hike in taxes and fees for next year.

Municipal taxpayers recently received a letter in the mail outlining the significant increase, which came as a bit of a shock for Osoyoos resident Ron Sargeant.

“Me and my wife were quite shocked because we are both under the impression that it would be 24 per cent. We were under the impression 13-per cent interest increase on property tax with a 10-per cent interest increase on water and sewer,” said Sargeant.

“We did not have an opportunity to talk to our government to find out where the money is going, what they’re doing with it. We understand where the services are coming from and I’m fully behind charging for water and sewer, but not 40 per cent all at once.”

The average single-family home will now have to pay a total overall increase of 39.3 per cent.

The increase does not include the portions of the tax bill that are overseen by the provincial government, and that amount won’t be known until 2024.

“I personally will be paying approximately an extra $2,500 a year,” said Sargeant.

“I feel that it will have a huge impact on the older seniors that have been on a pension for 20 or so years, because of fixed income. When you have to add your cost of living and how much medications are, everything, getting to and from, it’s going to be huge. I don’t think a lot of seniors will be able to come up with that extra $2,500 if that is what it is.”

Osoyoos has had ongoing issues with its water system and wastewater management which, according to staff, contributed to the tax increase.

Last month, council underwent the budget process and staff highlighted that the municipality is in need of more funding to help solve the major infrastructure issues.

“Most people know that we’re going to be investing significantly in this infrastructure over the next five years. In fact, that amount is going to be over $60 million,” said Osoyoos Chief Administrative Officer Rod Risling.

“We’re really fortunate that the provincial government and its $9 million in grants to help offset that cost. But that three dollars a day is going to contribute to improving our potable water situation. So overall, there are some increases. However, it was required, and it’s something that’s going to continue to keep our municipality sustainable, and to continue to allow us to provide Canada’s warmest welcome.”

Risling went on to say that although the increase might be a shock to some, Osoyoos still has relatively low tax rates compared to the rest of the valley.

The town estimates that on the municipal side, there is an increase of around one dollar per day for an average home, in addition to an increase in utilities which is around three dollars per day.

“However, looking at the overall increases of a dollar per day on the municipal side, we are still significantly less than comparable (to) municipalities up the valley,” said Risling.

“And in fact, we’re still going to be in 2023 the second-lowest of the six municipalities in the valley.”