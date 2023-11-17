Calgarian charged with first-degree murder nearly 30 years after 2 shot dead in southeast home

Send this page to someone via email

A 54-year-old Calgary man faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two men in 1994. Police credit advancements in technology for moving the case forward.

Stuart Douglass MacGregor was arrested on Thursday in connection with the July 11, 1994 shooting deaths of 26-year-old Barry Christian Buchart and 25-year-old Trevor Thomas Deakens.

Buchart and Deakens were fatally shot at a home in the 2500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast, in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights. Investigators believe they were killed by two intruders who targeted the residence due to its connection with the sale of marijuana.

MacGregor is the second suspect charged in connection with the double homicide.

The case was frequently reviewed by the Calgary Police Serve cold case team in the decades that followed, eventually leading to two first-degree charges against Calgarian Leonard Brian Cochrane in 2019. Cochrane was 51 years old at the time of his arrest in the southeast neighbourhood of Queensland.

“Over the past 29 years, there has been significant advancement in forensic technology, which allows investigators to re-examine evidence that may have been collected years prior,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit. “This is yet another example of our commitment to the pursuit of justice, no matter how much time has passed.”

MacGregor is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.