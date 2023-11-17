Menu

Crime

Calgary police seeking info on suspect following Bow Trail road rage assault

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 4:03 pm
A composite sketch of a suspect and a photo of the pickup truck Calgary police believe he was driving at the time of an alleged road rage assault on Sep. 7, 2023, that left another driver unconscious. View image in full screen
A composite sketch of a suspect and a photo of the pickup truck Calgary police believe he was driving at the time of an alleged road rage assault on Sep. 7, 2023, that left another driver unconscious. handout / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are looking for help from the public to identify a man following a road rage assault that left another driver unconscious.

On Sept. 7, police were called to investigate an altercation that took place along Bow Trail Southwest between Sarcee Trail and Old Banff Coach Road.

The victim was driving a black 2010 Acura TL sedan southbound on Sarcee Trail S.W. and turned into Bow Trail when his vehicle moved close to the lane beside him and another vehicle, which is believed to be a black Toyota Highlander SUV.

Police said the victim continued driving west on Bow Trail when, at the midway point between Sarcee Trail and Old Banff Coach Road, another vehicle described as a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck with black aftermarket tires, writing on the box and an aftermarket Chevrolet logo on the front aggressively pulled ahead of him and hit the brakes.

Police said the driver of the truck exited his vehicle and began to shout while kicking the victim’s vehicle.

The victim remained inside his sedan and lowered his window to speak to the man, police said, when the man started to punch the victim in the face and head, causing him to lose consciousness.

“While the victim was unconscious, the man attempted to pull him out of the vehicle and continued to assault him until two passersby stopped and intervened, taking the man away from the victim while they called 9-1-1. The man fled the scene before police arrived,” CPS said.

The suspect is described as between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with a medium, athletic build, blond hair and blue eyes. Police released a composite sketch of the suspect and believe he may have a familial connection to the driver of the SUV.

Police are seeking any CCTV or dashcam footage from people who were in the Coach Hill area at the time or who were travelling on Sarcee Trail or Bow Trail in the area at the time of the assault.

Police also ask any other witnesses to come forward with information.

Witnesses or people with video footage can contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

