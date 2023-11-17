Menu

Crime

2 men in custody on kidnapping charges in Bradford, Ont., police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 2:34 pm
South Simcoe Police Service and York Regional Police cooperated on the investigation. View image in full screen
South Simcoe Police Service and York Regional Police cooperated on the investigation. Getty Images
The South Simcoe Police Service has charged two with kidnapping among other offences following an investigation into reports of missing man in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police responded to a residence in Bradford on Tuesday morning on a report of a missing 32-year-old male who had failed to return home the night before.

South Simcoe police were then contacted by York Regional Police who said the missing man contacted them and reported that he had been assaulted and kidnapped.

The victim told police he was at a home in Bradford on Monday evening to meet with a friend.

The victim told police two suspects arrived at the residence sometime later and began assaulting him.

The suspects then reportedly kidnapped the man and took him to a second residence in King Township where they held him against his will and continued to assault him.

The victim told police he was able to escape the following day and seek assistance from York Regional Police, who attended the scene and arrested two suspects.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation, in collaboration with York Regional Police, resulted in the execution of two search warrants at residences in Bradford and King Township.

A 46-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and robbery with a firearm.

A 25-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement, five counts of failure to comply with judicial release, and assault with a firearm, among others charges.

The accused were held for bail hearings.

The investigation is ongoing.

