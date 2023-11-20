Okanagan weather: Warm November week ahead

A mix of sun and cloud returned to the valley bottom to start Monday’s second last week of November.
After temperatures climb back into mid-single digits during the day, they’ll slide just below freezing early Tuesday morning.
A partly cloudy sky will start the day Tuesday before clouds slide in with a chance of morning showers on Wednesday.
Daytime highs will settle into mid-single digits mid-week.
The work week will finish under a mix of sun and cloud with highs eventually cooling off to 3 C.
Partly-to-mostly sunny skies return for the weekend ahead with highs around 3 C.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
