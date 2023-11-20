Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm November week ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 1:46 pm
There is a chance of showers Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers Wednesday morning. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mix of sun and cloud returned to the valley bottom to start Monday’s second last week of November.

After temperatures climb back into mid-single digits during the day, they’ll slide just below freezing early Tuesday morning.

A partly cloudy sky will start the day Tuesday before clouds slide in with a chance of morning showers on Wednesday.

Daytime highs will settle into mid-single digits mid-week.

The work week will finish under a mix of sun and cloud with highs eventually cooling off to 3 C.

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies return for the weekend ahead with highs around 3 C.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices