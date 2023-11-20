Okanagan weather: Warm November week ahead

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A mix of sun and cloud returned to the valley bottom to start Monday’s second last week of November.

After temperatures climb back into mid-single digits during the day, they’ll slide just below freezing early Tuesday morning.

A partly cloudy sky will start the day Tuesday before clouds slide in with a chance of morning showers on Wednesday.

Daytime highs will settle into mid-single digits mid-week.

The work week will finish under a mix of sun and cloud with highs eventually cooling off to 3 C.

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies return for the weekend ahead with highs around 3 C.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.