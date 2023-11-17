Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Saskatoon Road Runners Association makes donation to improve Meewasin Trail

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 2:06 pm
Andrea Lafond, CEO of the Meewasin Valley Authority, said the money from the SRRA has been applied to the Southwest Trail.
Andrea Lafond, CEO of the Meewasin Valley Authority, said the money from the SRRA has been applied to the Southwest Trail. Global News/ Erik Bay
The Saskatoon Road Runners Association has donated $250,000 to the Meewasin Valley Authority to help improve Meewasin Trail.

Andrea Lafond, CEO of the Meewasin Valley Authority, said the money has been applied to the Southwest Trail, which has a seating node at the end of it.

She said a study in 2014 anticipated that 2.5 million people would use the trail by 2050. Lafond said they are already hitting 2.24 million.

Click to play video: 'Design of Meewasin Valley Trail critical to shaping modern Saskatoon, CEO says'
Design of Meewasin Valley Trail critical to shaping modern Saskatoon, CEO says

“Our need to expand trails to keep up with that demand is significant,” Lafond said.

Story continues below advertisement

She said inflationary costs means any sort of expansion right now is more expensive so any support was welcome.

There are 107 kilometres of trail, with Lafond saying they’ve increased by around nine kilometres over the last few years.

Click to play video: 'Prescribed fire takes place in Saskatoon’s Meewasin Valley Region'
Prescribed fire takes place in Saskatoon’s Meewasin Valley Region
“We do have a multi-year trail expansion list of capital infrastructure and we really only get at that when we do get these significant donations.”

Peter Goode, president of the Saskatoon Road Runners Association, said their interest in Meewasin has gone back many years, saying there have been multiple times they’ve invested in the trail.

“It’s something we feel is almost necessary for us to do. We use the trail every single day,” Goode said.

He said it’s not just runners enjoying the trail and they’ll continue to support it.

