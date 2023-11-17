First-of-its-kind PVC welding program launching in Meadow Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A first-of-its-kind program is coming to Saskatchewan for individuals looking to expand their welding skills.

The new plastics welding program at the North West College Meadow Lake campus will teach students how to weld and work with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials. The skill is used primarily in construction, manufacturing and infrastructure development.

The program is in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC).

“We are excited to collaborate with SRC on this ground-breaking initiative,” North West College president and CEO Eli Ahlquist said. “This PVC welding micro-credential program will not only provide our students with the skills they need to thrive in the workforce, but also contribute to the growth of industries that rely on PVC welding expertise.”

North West College welcomed its first cohort of students to participate in the pilot in fall 2023 and is actively recruiting for spring 2024.

The two-week program is a non-credit, microcredential program.

Students will have access to welding equipment at the campus during the pilot and be able to practise their skills at SRC’s solvent extraction fabrication facility in Saskatoon.

“One of the biggest draws that we had was our strong First Nations community and opportunities to diversity the workforce and future-focused learning environments,” Ahlquist said.

Ahlquist described the pilot as a short burst of programming meant to complement the current welding certificate.

“SRC is proud of this collaboration and the opportunity to help train and offer a unique skillset to students at North West College,” SRC president and CEO Mike Crabtree said. “This specialized pilot program supports Saskatchewan employment and economic growth.”

He said the special skills will be useful in Saskatchewan’s rare earth processing facility.

“We found there weren’t plastic welders in the province so we reached out to collaborate with North West College to start developing this new type of profession.”

Crabtree said the program is also an export opportunity for the province.

“We are building the need for more of this expertise.”