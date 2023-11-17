1 killed in 2-vehicle collision near St. Marys: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7/Elginfield Road near St Marys on Thursday afternoon, according to provincial police in Perth County.

The OPP says the emergency services were dispatched to the crash that occurred between Perth Road 118 and Perth Line 9, in Perth County around 4:30 p.m.

According to a release, one person was extricated from a vehicle before being taken to an out-of-area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A second person was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police say.

There were no other injuries reported to police.

Highway 7 was closed between the roundabouts at Perth Road 118 and Perth Line 9 for a number of hours as officers investigated the collision.