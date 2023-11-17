Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 killed in 2-vehicle collision near St. Marys: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 12:07 pm
Parked OPP cruiser . View image in full screen
Parked OPP cruiser . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7/Elginfield Road near St Marys on Thursday afternoon, according to provincial police in Perth County.

The OPP says the emergency services were dispatched to the crash that occurred between Perth Road 118 and Perth Line 9, in Perth County around 4:30 p.m.

According to a release, one person was extricated from a vehicle before being taken to an out-of-area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A second person was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Trending Now

There were no other injuries reported to police.

Highway 7 was closed between the roundabouts at Perth Road 118 and Perth Line 9 for a number of hours as officers investigated the collision.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices