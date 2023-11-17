Menu

Traffic

Perimeter pileup leads to almost $1,000 in fines after trailer becomes detached: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 11:58 am
File photo RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Manitoba RCMP say a multi-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway Thursday has led to one person being taken to hospital and another receiving almost $1,000 in traffic fines.

According to police, the crash happened when a trailer became detached from the vehicle that was towing it during rush-hour traffic, causing a collision involving four other cars.

One of those drivers was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the 39-year-old man who was driving the first vehicle has been issued a $672 ticket for careless driving, as well as a further $298 fine for driving with an unsecured load.

Police continue to investigate.

Pair of crashes on North Perimeter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

