Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Burnaby, B.C.

A motor vehicle crash has resulted in the death of a female pedestrian in Burnaby, B.C.

Police said the collision took place at 11 a.m. on Thursday on Hastings Street near Rosser Avenue.

The block of Hastings Street was closed down for hours for investigation.

“We are still working to determine the circumstances of this incident, which has tragically claimed a life. Hastings Street will be closed in the area for quite some time, most likely into the evening hours,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said on Thursday.

Burnaby RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team has assumed the conduct of the investigation.

Investigators said they have identified the vehicle and are following up with information provided by witnesses to determine the circumstances that led up to the incident.

No further information will be released by police at this time.

It is the second fatal pedestrian collision in recent days in the Lower Mainland.

On Wednesday, an 81-year-old man was killed in Surrey in a hit-and-run incident.