Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Burnaby, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'One dead after pedestrian-vehicle collision in Surrey'
One dead after pedestrian-vehicle collision in Surrey
A person has died after a pedestrian-vehicle collision in Surrey Wednesday night. Global News' Emily Lazatin has the latest Thursday morning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motor vehicle crash has resulted in the death of a female pedestrian in Burnaby, B.C.

Police said the collision took place at 11 a.m. on Thursday on Hastings Street near Rosser Avenue.

The block of Hastings Street was closed down for hours for investigation.

“We are still working to determine the circumstances of this incident, which has tragically claimed a life. Hastings Street will be closed in the area for quite some time, most likely into the evening hours,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Dangerous night on icy Metro Vancouver roads'
Dangerous night on icy Metro Vancouver roads
Trending Now

Burnaby RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team has assumed the conduct of the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said they have identified the vehicle and are following up with information provided by witnesses to determine the circumstances that led up to the incident.

No further information will be released by police at this time.

It is the second fatal pedestrian collision in recent days in the Lower Mainland.

On Wednesday, an 81-year-old man was killed in Surrey in a hit-and-run incident.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices