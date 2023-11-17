‘Be your authentic self’: Winnipeg Jets’ Pride Night shows support for LGBTQ2 community

When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Buffalo Sabres Friday night at Canada Life Centre, you’ll see plenty of fans wearing the team’s blue and white in the crowd, but expect to see a rainbow of other colours being represented as well.

It’s the Jets’ annual Pride Night, in support of a number of local LGBTQ2 organizations, including Pride Winnipeg and the Rainbow Resource Centre.

Pride Winnipeg president Barry Karlenzig told Global Winnipeg that despite controversial rules put in place by the NHL banning the use of specialty jerseys this year, the Jets have remained steadfast in their commitment to the Pride cause.

“If you think back to the Pride parade, where we needed an accessible viewing area. We called the Winnipeg Jets and they said, ‘Sure, use our second-floor concourse, we’ll have the bathrooms open, we’ll take care of everything for you — no cost, we’re just happy to help’.”

Karlenzig said activism for the cause is still so important, despite a lot of progress having been made in recent years in terms of achieving the goals of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative and welcoming marginalized communities into arenas and locker rooms.

“A lot of athletes were closeted — they couldn’t come out because it was all of a sudden, ‘What are the looks I’m going to get in the change room? What are my fans going to think? Am I going to get signed with this team because of who I am?’

“For some places and some sports, those issues are still there and will always be there, unfortunately, but as time progresses, we hope to see it less and less.”

Although the Jets won’t be wearing pride-themed warmup jerseys, a long-standing team tradition on Pride Nights, they will auction off six limited-edition autographed jerseys, as well as additional jerseys during Pride Month next year.

The event will also feature representatives of the LGBTQ2 community participating in a special puck drop and local organizations offering information and resources in the concourse of the downtown arena.

Pride Winnipeg’s Jenn Rands, who will be participating in the puck drop, said the event is huge for the community.

“It’s a really big night for us because it allows for our community to come out and be celebrated,” Rands said, “and basically just have some visibility … and show that hockey really is for everybody.”

Controversy over Pride Nights in the NHL was sparked last year when a handful of players across the league objected to wearing rainbow jerseys for what they said were religious reasons, including Morweena, Man., goalie James Reimer, then with the San Jose Sharks.

In the aftermath of those protests, the NHL eventually cracked down on players visibly supporting any social causes — a ban later rescinded after Arizona Coyotes defenceman Travis Dermott snubbed the rule by using rainbow-coloured Pride tape on his stick during an October game.

Karlenzig said the most important thing for hockey fans to remember is that Pride Night is all about being your authentic self.

“If it’s wearing a Jets jersey, if it’s dressing in Pride colours, having wacky hair … whatever you want to wear to be your authentic self, tonight is for everyone to show that we’re a queer community, we’re not going anywhere, and we belong in a place like this.

“And it’s thanks to the Winnipeg Jets that we have a place to be.”

