Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Nov. 17

Dallas Smith talks concerts, songs and films, men’s health checklist, and Santa Claus is in the studio.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Nov. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Dallas Smith talks Craven, music and film

Country Thunder is several months away, but many would argue it’s never too soon to look forward to summer temperatures, warm sunshine and great music.

Canadian country music star Dallas Smith will be back in Saskatchewan to take to the stage at Craven with some newly released material.

Smith joins Chris Carr to us look ahead to next year’s show, his new album, and his crossover into film.

Understanding future health with the men’s health checklist

On average, men die four years younger than women, have a higher risk of many serious health conditions, and are also three times more likely to commit suicide.

But there are resources available to help drive those numbers down.

TC Carling from the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation is encouraging men to take the men’s health checklist to better understand their future health.

Santa Claus preparing for his parade

It’s a special time of year for Santa Claus as he prepares for his parade in Saskatoon on Nov. 19

Santa joins Chris Carr and Chantal Wagner with the details of his parade route and when kids of all ages can see him at Midtown shopping mall.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 17

A mild weekend on the way — Chantal Wagner with your Friday, Nov. 17, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

