Police warn of ‘real consequences’ as festive RIDE begins in Guelph and Wellington

It is that time of the year when police forces across Canada crack down on impaired driving.

Members of Wellington County OPP and Guelph Police Service were outside the Rockwood detachment Thursday morning for the launch of the annual festive RIDE campaign.

They set up a RIDE spot check in front of the detachment on Main Street and stopped around 30 vehicles, including a couple of tractor trailers and dump trucks.

The placement of spot checks varies according to OPP constable Josh Cunningham.

“We look for places where we might have some higher volume, or maybe places that are not common places to travel so we’re going to look for those people who may be avoiding detection,” said Cunningham. “We also think of officers’ safety. Where it can be placed and do it in a safe way where it can be seen and not run the risk of an officer getting injured.”

While RIDE checks over the years have shown it has proven to be a deterrent, the overall message of not driving while impaired may still not be getting through. Guelph police said in a news release, 249 criminal impaired driving charges were laid related to 231 incidents in 2022. They said 200 charges have been laid related to 173 incidents so far in 2023.

“We’re a little ahead of where we were last year,” said Scott Tracey, media coordinator with Guelph Police Service, adding that they would like to see the numbers trending down.

Drivers who test positive for impairment, whether by alcohol or controlled substances such as marijuana, are subject to an automatic 90-day license suspension, seven-day vehicle impoundment, and a $550 fine. But Cunningham said there is more to lose if you are caught behind the wheel while under the influence.

“Lawyer’s fees, tow fees, insurance fees… these are in some ways the door prize to the big prize,” Cunningham said. “Your own personal reputation in the community could be jeopardized. You could be hurting yourself or someone you care about. These are the real consequences.”

The festive RIDE campaign runs until early January.