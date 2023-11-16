Menu

Crime

Search ongoing for missing Winnipeg teenager

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 4:41 pm
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
The Winnipeg Police Service is continuing its search for a missing teenager.

According to officials, 14-year-old Isabella Landers was last seen on Tuesday in the city’s St. Vital area. She is described as being five feet one inch tall, with a medium-heavy build, hair that is dyed red/auburn and blue eyes.

Isabella Landers, 14, was last seen on Nov. 14 in the St. Vital area in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Isabella Landers, 14, was last seen on Nov. 14 in the St. Vital area in Winnipeg. Courtesy of the Winnipeg Police Service

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, light grey sweatpants with blue shorts underneath and black Nike shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police respond to firearms-related incident on Maryland St.'
Winnipeg police respond to firearms-related incident on Maryland St.
