Search ongoing for missing Winnipeg teenager

The Winnipeg Police Service is continuing its search for a missing teenager.
According to officials, 14-year-old Isabella Landers was last seen on Tuesday in the city’s St. Vital area. She is described as being five feet one inch tall, with a medium-heavy build, hair that is dyed red/auburn and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, light grey sweatpants with blue shorts underneath and black Nike shoes.
Trending Now
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
Winnipeg police respond to firearms-related incident on Maryland St.
Comments