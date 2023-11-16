Vancouver special 2.0? B.C. to roll out new standardized multiplex designs

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s housing minister has unveiled yet another in a flurry of new measures aimed at addressing the province’s housing crisis.

On Thursday, Ravi Kahlon announced the province will be releasing a suite of standardized, pre-approved designs for small-scale, multi-unit homes like townhouses, triplexes and laneway homes.

1:46 B.C. tables new bill to cut down on housing construction delays

The move comes on the heels of new legislation that will require cities of more than 5,000 people to update zoning to allow up to four units on a standard residential lot and up to six on a larger lot near rapid transit.

Story continues below advertisement

“In order to address our housing crisis, we must use innovative solutions to enable housing to be built faster,” Kahlon said.

“Having standardized building designs available can help streamline the permitting process. We will work to add additional designs in the coming years to ensure our communities remain vibrant and have a variety of housing options.”

2:07 ‘Vancouver Special’ could see a revival

The new designs will invariably draw parallels to the iconic “Vancouver special,” a cookie-cutter single-family home design built in large numbers between the 1960s and 1980s and known for its low build cost and, because of its well-known dimensions, quick permit turnaround at city hall.

The Ministry of Housing said the new designs, which are still in development, will be produced by a provincial Standardized Housing Design Project. The goal is to produce up to 10 unique designs, which would be compatible with the BC Building Code, and “as close as possible to building-permit ready.”

Story continues below advertisement

The project will craft standardized but customizable residential designs meant for single residential lots. The ministry said municipalities will be able to adopt the plans and offer them to builders and homeowners at below-market cost, speeding up permitting and development.

5:30 B.C. government looks to add housing density around transit hubs

In addition to lowering the cost for builders and homebuyers, the ministry said it believes standardized designs will also cut costs and permitting red tape for municipalities responsible for meeting the province’s ambitious new housing targets.

On Wednesday, the province issued a request for proposals seeking a consultant team to advise on the design development.

The ministry said its goal is to procure design services by the spring of 2024 with designs and plans expected by summer 2024.