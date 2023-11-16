Man found dead in Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service’s (WPS) homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death.

Late Tuesday morning, the WPS said officers were told about a dead man in the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood.

Authorities confirmed the man’s death in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.