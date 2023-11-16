Menu

Crime

Man found dead in Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood in Winnipeg

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 2:05 pm
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service's (WPS) homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski
The Winnipeg Police Service’s (WPS) homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death.

Late Tuesday morning, the WPS said officers were told about a dead man in the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood.

Authorities confirmed the man’s death in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

