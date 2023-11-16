Métis community celebrates Louis Riel Day at Gabriel Dumont monument in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Saskatchewan’s Métis nation gathered to celebrate Louis Riel Day in Saskatoon on Thursday.

“We are here to celebrate the consistency and commitment we made in what Riel believed, in self-determination and self-government,” said Métis Nation Saskatchewan president Glen McCallum.

In 1885, Louis Riel was hanged in Regina for his involvement in the Northwest Rebellions and he was found guilty of treason. The Métis community across the nation gathers on this day to reflect on the legacy the leader left behind.

Every year on Nov. 16, the Métis government celebrates in front of the Gabriel Dumont monument in Friendship Park in Saskatoon.

McCallum said the day is meant to honour and be proud of Métis culture, history and identity.

“It’s to always remember in regards of the resistance that happened in Batoche and having our leader believe that one day we can self-govern ourselves, which is happening now.”

Red River jig was played on fiddle in honour of Riel and a red sash was tied to the monument.

On Wednesday, an honouring of Riel and Métis veterans was held in the Remai Modern SaskTel Theatre.

On Thursday, the Gabriel Dumont Workshop will hold a mini moccasin workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“There’s a lot of people that understand that Riel was important in our lives, and hopefully that more and more people, non-Indigenous people included to be able to understand the history of Métis and the importance of Riel and the Métis people here in Saskatchewan and in Canada,” McCallum said.

“We are improving the relationship, cross-cultural understanding, partnership building with the federal government, institutions and industries like the University of Saskatchewan.”

He said teaching the history of Riel and the Métis language in schools is important as time moves forward.

“It’s great to be able to see how much we have gained in 130 years since Riel and the resistance happened in Batoche. It’s beautiful to see.”

McCallum urged everyone to educate themselves on the history of how Canada was built and how the Métis people contributed.

“I want people to know that we are here for the right reasons and to do the right things for our people. When we see our people win in this province, in cities, in Canada, cities win, Canada wins — we all win.”

In a prepared statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Riel’s contributions to the country cannot be overstated and described his leadership as “visionary and incredible resilience.”

“The Government of Canada recognizes the historic injustices suffered by Métis and all Indigenous peoples. Today, we recommit ourselves to addressing these wrongdoings through meaningful dialogue and collaboration,” the statement read.

“On Louis Riel Day, I encourage all Canadians to learn from our history, and to strive for a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow. As we continue to walk the path of reconciliation, let us take a moment to reflect on and celebrate the diversity that makes Canada stronger.”

— with files from Global News’ Jeanelle Mandes