Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Quebec premier offers national funeral for Les Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2023 12:35 pm
Les Cowboys Fringants lead singer Karl Tremblay performs at the Quebec Summer Festival, in Quebec City on Monday, July 17, 2023. Quebec Premier François Legault is offering the family of Tremblay a national funeral to commemorate the renowned singer, who died on Wednesday at the age of 47. View image in full screen
Les Cowboys Fringants lead singer Karl Tremblay performs at the Quebec Summer Festival, in Quebec City on Monday, July 17, 2023. Quebec Premier François Legault is offering the family of Tremblay a national funeral to commemorate the renowned singer, who died on Wednesday at the age of 47. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is offering the family of Karl Tremblay a national funeral to pay tribute to the renowned singer, who died on Wednesday at the age of 47.

Legault says a “wave of love and sadness” has washed across the province since news broke that the lead singer of folk-rock band Les Cowboys Fringants had died.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Tremblay disclosed his diagnosis with prostate cancer in July 2022 and continued to perform with his band while undergoing chemotherapy this year.

Unofficial gatherings to honour Tremblay are planned across Quebec today, including a 7 p.m. gathering on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, where Tremblay led a memorable performance by the group in July.

Other tributes to Tremblay are pouring in on social media.

Flags are at half-mast in several cities, including Montreal, Quebec City and Repentigny, Que., where the band’ was formed.

More on Entertainment
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices