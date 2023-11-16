Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New camp in N.S. looking to give young sexual abuse survivors hope

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Camp Hope at Brigadoon Village'
Camp Hope at Brigadoon Village
Global’s Eilish Bonang is joined in studio by Cpl. Mark Sobieraj, an investigator with the Nova Scotia RCMP Major Crime Unit, to talk about Camp Hope; a camp designed to provide a safe, nurturing space for children and youth who have experience sexual abuse.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new camp in Nova Scotia is aiming to provide a sanctuary for young sexual abuse survivors and their families.

The creator of Camp Hope says it offers a safe space for kids to just be kids.

“The idea behind Camp Hope is let’s do better than just okay,” says RCMP Cpl. Mark Sobieraj.

After spending several years working with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit, Sobieraj wanted to do more to help children.

The RCMP and Brigadoon Village, Canada’s largest pediatric medical camp, have teamed up to assist victims and their loved ones.

“It’s really rewarding for me, but it’s also very healing,” says Sobieraj. “After five years of doing this work, there are some scars there, but this has just been an opportunity for me to heal along with the campers and their families.”

Story continues below advertisement
Cpl. Mark Sobieraj was inspired to launch Camp Hope after working with the RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit for several years. View image in full screen
Cpl. Mark Sobieraj was inspired to launch Camp Hope after working with the RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit for several years. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

Sobieraj currently works as an investigator with the RCMP Major Crime Unit.

In late September, he helped guide the inaugural three-day Camp Hope. Campers between the ages of five to 12, and their families, were invited to attend.

“Kids just had the opportunity to be kids,” says Cpl. Mark Sobieraj.

“There was no therapy or sessions or anything like that. They just had a great time with art, archery, fire building, wall climbing, nature hikes, and everything you would expect at camp.”

Brigadoon Village says the project was the perfect match for its programs.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Brigadoon Village welcomes new CEO'
Brigadoon Village welcomes new CEO

“By moving through this together, and to plan something so impactful on a child’s life, it makes their life trajectory better when they know they’re not alone,” says CEO Heather MacDonald.

Story continues below advertisement

A social worker with the IWK Children’s Hospital says Camp Hope offers a unique social experience to help break down the stigma around sexualized trauma.

“When we talk about sex and sexual abuse, it often creates big feelings from everybody involved,” says Suspected Trauma and Abuse Response Team clinical social worker Roben Keddy.

“It wouldn’t be uncommon to experience shame as the person who is directly impacted, parents and family members, grandparents, aunts and uncles, or anyone involved,” she says.

Sobieraj says feedback has been positive and work is underway to secure funding to ensure Camp Hope returns next year.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices