‘Significant’ rainfall, strong winds heading for N.S., Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada says Nova Scotians can expect a wet, windy start to the weekend.

A special weather statement was issued warning of “significant rainfall and strong winds” Saturday.

“A low pressure system will approach Nova Scotia on Saturday morning. Heavy rain and strong winds will accompany this storm,” it said.

A total rainfall of 40 to 70 millimetres is expected, with locally higher amounts possible, with maximum wind gusts of 70 km/h, except 90 along parts of the coast.

The strongest winds are expected over eastern Nova Scotia, the statement said.

“Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions, localized flooding, and scattered utility outages,” Environment Canada said.

“Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.”