No Frills workers in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The union representing more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Unifor says contract talks are ongoing, but that workers are prepared to strike to back their demands.

No Frills is the discount grocery banner owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says Loblaw must come to the table prepared to raise wages and improve working conditions.

On Wednesday, Loblaw reported a third-quarter profit of $621 million, up from $556 million during the same quarter last year.

Workers represented by Unifor at the Metro grocery store chain in the Toronto area went on strike for five weeks earlier this year before a deal was reached.