City of Edmonton gives end-of-season construction update

With construction season winding down for winter, the City of Edmonton provided an update on what got done this year and what still needs work.

In 2023, the City of Edmonton worked on more than 200 projects worth around $1 billion.

“I’d just like to thank all Edmontonians for their patience throughout the construction season. We recognize the inconvenience that comes with progress: the detours, the noise and the disruption,” said Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador.

“These projects are the building blocks of a thriving community, providing jobs, stimulating economic activity and fostering an environment where businesses can flourish. ”

In the Wednesday update, the city noted several major projects wrapped up this year, like the Latta Bridge replacement, the 124 Street renewal and the rehabilitation of Gateway Boulevard.

The city said it renewed around 100 kilometres of roads and sidewalks along with 23 kilometres of alleyways in 2023.

It adds there was also lots of work completed on parks and open spaces. Crews finished 27 open spaces, two playgrounds and spray parks, four sports and track fields, five parks and seven trail projects this year.

The city also completed neighbourhood renewals in eight out of 18 neighbourhoods scheduled to be redone over the next few years.

Overall, 80 per cent of projects were completed on time and 94 per cent were on budget, numbers the city calls exceptional.

“We never jeopardize budget, so we make sure we do everything we can to stay on budget and if something is going to give, it’s going to be schedule,” said Adam Laughlin, the city’s deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services.

The city also gave updates on projects still ongoing.

It said progress is going well on the Terwillegar Drive Expansion, with the first stages wrapping up and the second stage on Whitemud Drive starting.

Stage three, the Anthony Henday Drive interchange, is still in the design phase, but the city hopes to start construction next year.

For the Yellowhead Trail Freeway Conversion, work will continue over winter to open all lanes of Fort Road and design work for the 127 Street interchange is underway.

Over on 50 Street, they’re still working to eliminate the street-level train crossing. The alignment of the intersection was completed this year, and construction on the northbound overpass is slated to start next year.

Lots of LRT-related work is also continuing.

The city said Phase 1 of the Metro Line is scheduled to finish by the end of the year.

As for the Valley Line West, the city noted there are some challenges but it is too early to tell the impacts.

Phase 1 of the Capital Line South LRT expansion is still underway. The city said it will pave the way for major construction scheduled to start next year.

The city said while most construction halts over the winter, it will keep busy with planning and design projects.