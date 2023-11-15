Menu

Health

World’s most advanced exoskeleton developed in B.C.

By Amy Judd & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 10:08 pm
World’s most advanced exoskeleton made in B.C.
An exoskeleton that allows people with mobility challenges to move freely is being touted as the world's most advanced, and it was made right here in B.C.. As Alissa Thibault explains, what makes the XoMotion different than other exoskeletons that came before it is all in the range of motion.
Exoskeleton technology developed by researchers at Simon Fraser University hopes to offer people living with mobility challenges a chance to experience free and independent movement.

The exoskeleton, known as XoMotion, took decades to research and design and is the product of an SFU spin-off company, Human in Motion Robotics (HMR).

SFU professors Siamak Arzanpour and Edward Park wanted to help people with motion disabilities to walk freely, naturally and independently.

The exoskeleton is now the most advanced of its kind in the world.

Chloe Angus, who lost her mobility in her legs in 2015, now works for the team.

She said the exoskeleton makes her feel like herself again.

“The one that has the most impact in my life is the day I stood up, and I walked across the lab and my husband happened to come around the corner to see me that day, and I walked up to him and I gave him a big hug and said, ‘honey, I’m back’,” Angus told Global News.

She was diagnosed with an inoperable benign tumor in her spinal cord in 2015 which resulted in a sudden and permanent loss of mobility in her legs. At the time, doctors told Angus that she would need a wheelchair to move for the rest of her life.

Now she is part of the project and defying all odds.

“After all these years, the exoskeleton let me stand up and walk on my own without falling. I felt like myself again.”

In the past few years, HMR has garnered millions in funding and investment and they are just looking towards the future.

“When I look back and see how far we’ve come, I can say that it wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing team,” Arzanpour said. “Everyone here believes in our mission and sees themselves as part of the progress and success of Human in Motion Robotics.”

