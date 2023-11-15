Toronto couple arrested after border guards find 300 kg of meth at Ambassador Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian border guards’ discovery of 300 kilograms of meth inside a truck led the RCMP to arrest a Toronto couple while taking more than $13 million of drugs off the street.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the RCMP say the investigation began after the search of a semi-truck at the Ambassador Bridge border in Windsor discovered 300 kg of methamphetamines inside what at first appeared to be a normal payload.

The driver of the truck was arrested by Canadian Border Services before being turned over to the RCMP. They were later released and no charges were laid against them.

The federal police organization says that RCMP officers then began to investigate where the massive amount of meth was headed and who was behind the shipment.

Police identified a 33-year-old man from Toronto as the alleged brains behind the operation but they also believed that his partner, a 35-year-old woman, was involved.

The RCMP say their officers’ investigation led them to believe the pair were involved in more than just meth.

When they arrested the man at his home on July 21, police say he was behind the wheel of a moving van that was carrying 120 kg of cocaine.

Police then raided the couple’s Toronto home where they found 100 kg of methamphetamine, 1 kg of opium, 2 kg of MDMA, and several kilograms of marijuana.

The RCMP say they seized other items, including cash which is alleged to be from the profits of the operation.

The man and the woman are facing a long list of drug and money laundering charges in connection with the case.