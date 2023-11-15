Here’s how a loyal dog survived months beside dead owner on Colorado peak

Send this page to someone via email

A tiny Jack Russell terrier is being called a wonder dog after she survived two and a half months on the side of a mountain while guarding the remains of her owner.

Finney the dog was rescued from Blackhead Peak in the San Juan mountain range after going missing on Aug. 19 with her owner Richard Moore, 71, of Pagosa Springs, Colo.

By the time rescuers reached Finney on Oct. 31, the little dog had shrunk down from 12 pounds to just six, said Delinda VanneBrightyn of Taos Search and Rescue. VanneBrightyn and her search dog were involved in the rescue of Finney and recovery of Moore’s remains.

Moore, who was an experienced hiker, died of hypothermia, according to Archuleta County Coroner Brad Hunt.

VanneBrightyn, who has trained dogs for two decades, told the Associated Press that she believes Finney survived the gruelling 10 weeks on Blackhead Peak by hunting small animals such as mice.

“Jack Russells are pretty fierce, I have to say — they’re tough little dogs,” she said, adding that Finney’s “magnificent story of survival” is a testament to her dedication and loyalty to Moore.

According to the Jack Russell Terrier Club of America, these resilient pups are “first and foremost hunting dogs.”

“The traits and skills that make them excellent hunting dogs (i.e., digging, barking, aggressive nature, ability to follow scent) are often interpreted as bad habits that cause people to give them up,” the organization writes.

After Finney was rescued, she was airlifted to a veterinary hospital for treatment before eventually being released to her family. Moore’s loved ones continue to mourn his death, but his widow says having Finney back home has given her a new purpose.

“I was in disbelief and frankly still am that Rich isn’t here,” Dana Holby told Outside Magazine. “Finney coming home was otherworldly.”

Since her return, Finney has demonstrated new skills as an expert bug catcher, swatting flies out of the air and digging up grubs in the backyard.

“I think she was eating bugs and rodents that burrow in the ground—mice, chipmunks, squirrels,” Holby said.

Dana Holby is still trying to understand how her husband of 34 years died on a weekend hike, yet her Jack Russell Terrier survived for 72 days in the Colorado backcountry. https://t.co/UK1rFX8aCo — Outside (@outsidemagazine) November 15, 2023

Finney was previously social with other dogs, but now cowers behind Holby when one approaches her — which may explain how the little terrier was able to avoid predators during her ordeal.

“I still don’t know how the mountain lions wouldn’t have found her, but she’s a clever little thing,” Holby said.

Outside Magazine also spoke with Ryan Foster, the emergency management commander of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s office, who was involved in the initial 16-day search for Moore and Finney after they didn’t return home from their hike at Blackhead Peak.

A hunter on horseback found Moore’s remains and Finney, still alive, on Oct. 30. The hunter told police via satellite phone that he was attempting to catch the dog but was unsuccessful.

A day later, Foster was in a helicopter searching for the location the hunter had flagged. When they eventually found Moore’s body, Finney was there, teeth bared, barking and ready to attack.

“She looked skinny but she was moving well,” Foster said. “She was very protective of Rich.”

Rescuers were able to coax Finney over with a can of dog food that had been laced with sedatives and flew her back to Pagosa Springs.

Now, Finney is a local celebrity.

“People will tell me how incredible the story is. And then they will stop and see me and say, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry,'” Holby says.

When Holby and her son picked Finney up from the animal hospital, her ribs were showing and she had a deep gash on her nose covered in scabs and dirt. Nursing Finney back to health is now a full-time job for Holby, who is 78.

“She’s my purpose now, which is good because before I had no purpose,” Holby says. “I’ll do anything for her. I’m just happy to have her back. She’s a piece of us.”

And within Finney also lives a piece of Moore.

“I keep feeling as though she was sent to me by Rich,” Holby says, “who probably told her to go home and take care of me.”