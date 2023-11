Send this page to someone via email

RCMP continue to investigate a fatal collision that happened Tuesday night on Highway 1 near Range Road 191 near Brooks in Newell County.

Police have not released any information regarding the victim.

Both east and westbound traffic lanes were closed for several hours. An RCMP collision analyst was called to help with the investigation.

The highway was partially re-opened shortly after midnight and fully re-opened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.