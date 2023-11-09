Man facing kidnapping charge after woman seen falling out of vehicle in Brooks

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old Brooks man is facing numerous charges, including kidnapping in connection with an incident on Oct. 24 in which a woman was seen falling out of a red Cadillac Escalade.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman fall out of the passenger side door of the Escalade that was speeding through a construction zone. It happened around 7 p.m. on Silver Sage Road. Police say the woman suffered critical injuries resulting in prolonged hospitalization. She has since been released.

Police were able to identify a suspect after locating the Escalade. Their investigation revealed the victim and suspect knew each other.

On Nov. 7th, Brooks RCMP, the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit and General Investigation Section conducted a search of a home in Brooks where they arrested a 37-year-old man.

Kyle Potts faces 22 criminal charges including kidnapping, assault with a weapon and 12 firearms related charges.

Potts is scheduled to appear in a Medicine Hat courtroom on Nov. 15th.