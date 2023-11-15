Menu

Woman killed in south London, Ont. crash involving pedestrian

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 11:00 am
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
London, Ont., police are investigating following a fatal collision that took place Wednesday morning in the south end of the city.

At 8:50 a.m., emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the area of Wonderland Road South for a collision involving a female pedestrian.

According to police, the woman had life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Police say the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The collision marked the second fatal crash in the city within a week as an 83-year-old pedestrian was killed following a serious collision in north London on Sunday.

Investigations into both collisions are ongoing.

More to come.

