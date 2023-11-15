Woman killed in south London, Ont. crash involving pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating following a fatal collision that took place Wednesday morning in the south end of the city.

At 8:50 a.m., emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the area of Wonderland Road South for a collision involving a female pedestrian.

According to police, the woman had life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Police say the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The collision marked the second fatal crash in the city within a week as an 83-year-old pedestrian was killed following a serious collision in north London on Sunday.

Investigations into both collisions are ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.