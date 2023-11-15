Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Send this page to someone via email

Winter camping in Saskatchewan, renderings for interior design, and visiting the Saskatoon Zoo over the winter months.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Camping season in Sask. continues into the winter

Winter may be approaching, but that doesn’t mean the end of camping season in Saskatchewan.

There are several options for those looking to explore the great outdoors during the coldest months of the year.

Jennifer Johnson from the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport speaks with Chris Carr about the opportunities to camp this winter in Saskatchewan.

Visualizing space through renderings: Décor and Design

A challenge in a renovation project is visualizing the new space prior to construction.

Rendering is a visual aid that allows people to have a glimpse of the space with the materials they have picked for the project.

Tessa Christopher and Hanna Slowski from Metric Design explain the rendering process and how it can take a design to the next level.

Experiencing the Saskatoon Zoo during the winter months

Colder temperatures may be moving in, but not all the animals at the Saskatoon Zoo are starting to hibernate.

Zoo manager Jeff Mitchell says many animals at the zoo will still be visible to visitors during the winter months.

Mitchell speaks with Emily-May Simmonds about animal viewing in the winter and when the zoo is open for visitors.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Sunny November skies — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, Nov. 15, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.