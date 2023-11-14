2 arrested after overnight B.C. crime spree stretches from Chase to Hope

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects are in custody for armed robbery, say police, after a stolen car chase through B.C.’s Interior that stretched 260 kilometres.

RCMP say the crime spree involved a black Dodge Challenger that was allegedly stolen in Chase on Monday night by two Kamloops residents.

From there, Kamloops police allege the same vehicle was associated with an armed robbery along the 1100 block of Rogers Way in Kamloops plus attempted armed robberies along the 1800 block of the Trans-Canada Way, and another commercial location along Rogers Way.

0:31 Reddit video shows truck chased by police on three wheels in Calgary

Those three incidents happened around 1 a.m., say police, noting multiple officers attended the areas, but the suspect vehicle had fled by then.

Story continues below advertisement

“As part of the investigation, the Kamloops RCMP detachment quickly connected with our neighbouring RCMP detachment in Merritt, whose officers were able to re-establish the vehicle’s location as it entered into their jurisdiction, and fled from police there,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley.

Police say a coordinated effort was then developed, and included the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team and police dog units as the car and suspects made their way south towards the upper Fraser Valley.

In Hope, police said more calls were received, including reports of attempted break-ins and a person with a weapon who was smashing vehicle windows.

1:40 2 men charged after attempted break-in leads to police chase on 401

Also reported: Two carjacking attempts, including one involving a police officer in an unmarked vehicle.

“The police officer was involved in a minor collision as a result and the suspect fled,” said the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“A nearby hospital was placed in lockdown during the increased police presence as a safety precaution.”

Police said within minutes of each other, two suspects were taken into custody.

“The first suspect was located in a tree, the other inside a sleeping resident’s room in a care home that had been broken into.”

Police said they’re seeking to have them remanded into custody.

2:24 Police chase taxi in New Westminster after apparent carjacking

“Thanks to the quick action and coordination of police resources, last night’s crime spree that started in Kamloops and continued into Hope came to a quick end, and we can focus on the ongoing investigations to support the charges recommended for consideration and approval,” said Pelley.

Anyone with information related to last night’s incidents, including video or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-40560.