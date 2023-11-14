Charge pending against woman who drove vehicle into Edmonton daycare

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a car crashed into a Mill Woods daycare late Tuesday morning.

Officers were called at 10:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a daycare near 28 Avenue and Mill Woods Road.

“There were no occupants in the front room where the vehicle struck the building, and no one was injured,” an EPS spokesperson said.

A power outage was reported in the plaza as a result of the collision, police said. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called at 11:17 a.m. and two units were dispatched.

The scene at Central Mill Woods Educational Centre was cleared by 12:01 p.m.

Police said neither impairment nor a medical episode are considered factors. However, EPS said “a charge is pending against the driver, a female in her 60s.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Car crashes into daycare at 2800 block Mill Woods Road on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Global News