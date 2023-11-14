Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Unions say better working conditions needed for Nova Scotia’s home care sector

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 14'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 14
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Union leaders are calling for improvements to working conditions and safety for Nova Scotia’s home and community care workers.

Nan McFadgen, provincial president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, told a legislature committee today that home support workers need guaranteed hours.

McFadgen says too many workers are lost over time because they can’t get enough work to make ends meet, adding that her union has seen a 10 per cent reduction in the number of people it represents in the last year alone.

She says implementing guaranteed work hours is essential to help with recruitment and retention in the profession.

Janet Hazelton, president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, says the safety of home care nurses is also a concern, because the majority work on their own and often have no idea what kind of situations they are walking into when they enter a home.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Hazelton says there should be two people per house call to help ensure worker safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

More on Health
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices