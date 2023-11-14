Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Amtrak touts proposed Toronto-Chicago rail corridor, as Via tempers expectations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 3:14 pm
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Amtrak is making a sales pitch to connect its lines in Detroit to Via Rail tracks across the border, hoping to lay the ground for passenger service between Toronto and Chicago. View image in full screen
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Amtrak is making a sales pitch to connect its lines in Detroit to Via Rail tracks across the border, hoping to lay the ground for passenger service between Toronto and Chicago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charles Rex Arbogast
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Amtrak is making a sales pitch to connect its lines in Detroit to Via Rail tracks across the border, hoping to lay the ground for passenger service between Toronto and Chicago.

Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ont., is touting the economic benefits of the proposal, which would link two of North America’s biggest cities by 2027 as well as 21 other communities in between — 10 of them in Ontario — according to the pitch.

Via Rail confirmed it is in private discussions with Amtrak and other partners about the possibility of connecting Windsor and Detroit to re-establish the corridor, but says it is premature to discuss the project in public.

While Dilkens said Amtrak and Via would pay for the $44-million project, Via says it has made no funding requests or commitments to finance the undertaking.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Amtrak first sought to restore a connection between Toronto and Michigan via the 113-year-old Detroit River Rail Tunnel in 2019, with the US$1.2-trillion infrastructure bill breathing new life into hopes of revitalized service.

The aging tunnel is owned by Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., which would have to give the green light for any service through the underwater passageway, where passenger trains have not operated since 1967.

More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices