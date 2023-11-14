Menu

Crime

Victoria-area RCMP arrest accused Langford serial flasher

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police hold women’s personal safety workshop'
Vancouver police hold women’s personal safety workshop
WATCH: Vancouver Police Department held a women's personal safety workshop Thursday - in the wake of recent attacks against women in the city. The VPD’s Women’s Personal Safety Team outlined several safety tips and self-defence techniques for those watching the webinar – Jan 21, 2022
Victoria-area RCMP say they’ve arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people repeatedly on the Galloping Goose trail.

The 33-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, is potentially facing 15 charges of committing an indecent act and one count of indecent exposure.

West Shore RCMP said they launched the investigation in June, after several reports of a man exposing himself on parts of the trail in Langford.

A map of the location of alleged indecent acts committed in Langford. View image in full screen
A map of the location of alleged indecent acts committed in Langford. West Shore RCMP
Police undertook a months-long investigation that included covert surveillance, plainclothes officers and members of the detachment’s bike patrol and serious crimes units.

The man, who has no criminal record, was arrested on Nov. 8 and has been released pending a February court appearance.

Police say they believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information or who witnessed an indecent act to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

