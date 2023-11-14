Menu

Crime

1 man arrested after armed robbery: Saskatoon Police Service

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 3:26 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested a man after a woman was robbed on Monday. File / Global News
A man has been arrested in Saskatoon after a woman was assaulted, threatened and robbed with a firearm on Monday evening.

The Saskatoon Police Service was called to a home on the 1100 block of Northumberland Avenue where the SPS Tactical Unit managed to convince several people to safely exit the building without further incident.

One of these people was a 38-year-old man who was arrested.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

A search warrant was issued on the home and multiple guns, including a sawed-off rifle, sawed-off shotgun and a homemade zip gun, were found.

Officers said the man is facing charges of armed robbery, several firearms-related charges and uttering threats to cause death.

