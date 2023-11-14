Menu

Canada

Feds commit $228M to Calgary to help build 7,000 homes by 2027

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 3:02 pm
Minister Sean Fraser joins Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Nov. 14 during the announcement of $228M in funding for Calgary through the Housing Accelerator Fund. View image in full screen
Minister Sean Fraser joins Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Nov. 14 during the announcement of $228M in funding for Calgary through the Housing Accelerator Fund. Global News/Adam MacVicar
Calgary will be the beneficiary of $228 million in funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund after the federal government supported the city’s recently approved housing strategy.

The funding, the largest offering from the Housing Accelerator Fund to date, will see Calgary provided with an initial $57 million as well as an additional $57 million each year for the next three years.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser, Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

Gondek says the funding will be used to construct 7,000 new homes in the city by 2027, streamline construction approval processes and incentivize the creation of secondary suites.

More to come…

— with files from Global News’ Adam MacVicar

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

