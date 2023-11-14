Feds commit $228M to Calgary to help build 7,000 homes by 2027

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary will be the beneficiary of $228 million in funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund after the federal government supported the city’s recently approved housing strategy.

The funding, the largest offering from the Housing Accelerator Fund to date, will see Calgary provided with an initial $57 million as well as an additional $57 million each year for the next three years.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser, Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

Gondek says the funding will be used to construct 7,000 new homes in the city by 2027, streamline construction approval processes and incentivize the creation of secondary suites.

More to come…

— with files from Global News’ Adam MacVicar

Story continues below advertisement