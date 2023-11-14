Kelowna Rockets’ losing streak reaches 7 with overtime loss to Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

For Justin Kipkie, it was a night to remember.

For the Kelowna Rockets, it was a night to forget after losing their seventh straight game.

At Victoria, and in the lone WHL game of the night, Kipkie scored all his team’s goals as the Royals stormed back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 in overtime on Monday.

1:35 Kelowna Rockets fall 2-1 to Victoria Royals

Kipkie scored at 16:00 of the second period to make it 2-1, then levelled the game at 15:17 of the third for Victoria (11-8-0-1). The defenceman capped the Royals’ comeback with a power-play goal at 2:24, a one-timer from the right faceoff circle in the lone WHL game of the night.

Story continues below advertisement

Tij Iginla, who opened the scoring with an on-the-fly wrist shot at 10:07 of the first, and Gabriel Szturc, who made it 2-0 at 11:08 following a Victoria turnover, scored for Kelowna (7-10-2-0).

Braden Holt stopped 23 of 25 shots for the Royals, with Jake Pilon making 21 saves on 24 shots for the Rockets.

4:24 The push for mandatory neck guards in hockey

Victoria was 1-for-4 on the power play while Kelowna was 0-for-6.

The Rockets are back in action on Tuesday night as they play Victoria again and close out a three-game road trip that began Friday night in Everett with a 2-1 loss.

Kelowna is 1-3 against Victoria this season.

On Tuesday, the CHL released its top-10 list, and the Prince George Cougars (13-5-0-0) are ranked second in the nation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Halifax Mooseheads (16-4-1-0) are ranked first, with the Portland Winterhawks (12-4-0-1) in third.

In other junior hockey action, the West Kelowna Warriors (10-5-2-0) will host the Merritt Centennials (6-9-1-1) in B.C. Hockey League action on Tuesday night.