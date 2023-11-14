Menu

Fire

Winnipeg fire crews tackle early morning structure fires

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 2:17 pm
A fire truck in Winnipeg as seen in this file photo from October 2022. View image in full screen
A fire truck in Winnipeg as seen in this file photo from October 2022. Global News / File
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were on the scene of two separate structure fires early Tuesday morning.

The WFPS said crews were first called to a fire at a two-storey, multi-family residence in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue. They arrived at 4:34 a.m., finding smoke coming from the building. The fire was declared under control shortly after.

The occupants of the building were able to get themselves to safety before crews arrived. No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews were also called to a fire at the KeKiNan Centre, a single-storey assisted living centre at 100 Robinson St., at 7:18 a.m.

Fire damage was contained to a single unit and residents were evacuated from their suites, the WFPS says. One person was taken to the hospital in an unstable condition.

Officials said the fire may have been accidental, caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Three residents displaced by house fire in Winnipeg’s Daniel McIntyre area
