Charges laid in death of 5-year-old boy in foster care: Alberta RCMP

A 47-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a five-year-old boy died at a rural home near Leduc last year.

Leduc RCMP were called by EMS on June 14, 2022, to respond to the death of a child.

Since the cause of death was not known, the Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit and the Leduc general investigative section were called in to assist.

On Tuesday, RCMP identified the victim as five-year-old Patience Noskiye.

“At the time of his death, Patience was living in foster care at the home,” RCMP said in a news release.

Following a lengthy investigation, Darren Gardner, 47, was arrested and charged on Oct. 14 with manslaughter.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

More to come…