Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in death of 5-year-old boy in foster care: Alberta RCMP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Charges laid after 5-year-old boy in foster care died at a rural home near Leduc'
Charges laid after 5-year-old boy in foster care died at a rural home near Leduc
Darren Gardner, 47, has been charged with manslaughter after five-year-old Patience Noskiye, who was living in foster care, died at a rural home near Leduc on June 14, 2022.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 47-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a five-year-old boy died at a rural home near Leduc last year.

Leduc RCMP were called by EMS on June 14, 2022, to respond to the death of a child.

Since the cause of death was not known, the Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit and the Leduc general investigative section were called in to assist.

On Tuesday, RCMP identified the victim as five-year-old Patience Noskiye.

“At the time of his death, Patience was living in foster care at the home,” RCMP said in a news release.

Following a lengthy investigation, Darren Gardner, 47, was arrested and charged on Oct. 14 with manslaughter.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices