Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Employee critically injured after falling off roof while working in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 12:53 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say an employee has been rushed to hospital after falling from a roof while working on Tuesday.

Police said the industrial accident happened around St. Clair West and Laughton Avenue just before noon.

A worker was on the roof when he fell, police said. The man was taken to a local trauma hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The circumstances surrounding the fall were not released. It is unclear who the man was working for or what type of work he was doing when he fell.

Global News reached out to the Ministry of Labour, which said they are looking into the incident.

Police are on scene investigating.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices