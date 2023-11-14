Employee critically injured after falling off roof while working in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an employee has been rushed to hospital after falling from a roof while working on Tuesday.

Police said the industrial accident happened around St. Clair West and Laughton Avenue just before noon.

A worker was on the roof when he fell, police said. The man was taken to a local trauma hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The circumstances surrounding the fall were not released. It is unclear who the man was working for or what type of work he was doing when he fell.

Global News reached out to the Ministry of Labour, which said they are looking into the incident.

Police are on scene investigating.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT: (UPDATE)

St Clair Ave W & Laughton Ave

11:55am

– victim is being transported to hospital via emerg run

– police remain on scene to investigate#GO2635376

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 14, 2023