Cobourg police make arrests for threat against officer, assault incidents

Police in Cobourg, Ont., report a number of arrests over the past few days including for assaults and threats.

The Cobourg Police Service say on Monday officers on patrol in the downtown stopped to speak with a man. Police allege the man became confrontational and threatened to kill one of the officers.

The 31-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death. He was released on an undertaking with a court date on Dec. 27.

Assault with a weapon

Also on Monday, officers responded to a report of a dispute between two people in the area of King Street East. Officers determined a man struck another in the head with an object.

A 29-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and three counts of breach of probation. He was held for a bail hearing and later released with a future court date.

Assault

Police on Friday, Nov. 10, attended a King Street East address for a reported assault. Officers determined a woman punched a man in the face.

A 36-year-old woman from Cobourg was arrested and charged with assault. She was later released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court on Dec. 20.

Mischief

Around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 officers were called to a King Street East address for a disturbance where they discovered a residence door had been damaged.

A 36-year-old Cobourg woman was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of an undertaking. She was held in custody for a bail hearing.