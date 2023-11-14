Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police make arrests for threat against officer, assault incidents

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 11:43 am
Cobourg Police Service made several arrests over the past few days including one incident in which an officer was threatened. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service made several arrests over the past few days including one incident in which an officer was threatened. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Cobourg, Ont., report a number of arrests over the past few days including for assaults and threats.

The Cobourg Police Service say on Monday officers on patrol in the downtown stopped to speak with a man. Police allege the man became confrontational and threatened to kill one of the officers.

The 31-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death. He was released on an undertaking with a court date on Dec. 27.

Assault with a weapon

Also on Monday, officers responded to a report of a dispute between two people in the area of King Street East. Officers determined a man struck another in the head with an object.

A 29-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and three counts of breach of probation. He was held for a bail hearing and later released with a future court date.

Story continues below advertisement

Assault

Police on Friday, Nov. 10, attended a King Street East address for a reported assault. Officers determined a woman punched a man in the face.

A 36-year-old woman from Cobourg was arrested and charged with assault. She was later released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court on Dec. 20.

Trending Now

Mischief

Around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 officers were called to a King Street East address for a disturbance where they discovered a residence door had been damaged.

A 36-year-old Cobourg woman was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of an undertaking. She was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Crime a growing concern for Canadian small businesses: report'
Crime a growing concern for Canadian small businesses: report
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices